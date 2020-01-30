Killjoys make some noise, My Chemical Romance is back with more cryptic tweets

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ever since the announcement in October that My Chemical Romance would be getting back together, the band has been very cryptic on whether or not they would be doing a large scale tour along with putting out new music.

Over the past month, the band has been posting very mysterious tweets, as well as a YouTube video titled “An Offering.”, which many believe to be the opening to the potential upcoming album.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ6CZFhqgOQ

This past week, the band posted an obscure video that caused many fans to believe that a North America tour was on the horizon.

https://twitter.com/MCRofficial/status/1222256693251395584?s=20

The symbols in the clip are wicken and list different cities in the United States and Canada. Fans used a witching wheel to translate the symbols, and they deduced that these were upcoming tour dates.

The theories proved to be true on Wednesday, January 29. My Chemical Romance uploaded a 13 minute video titled “A Summoning…”, which starts off with a person using each of the albums that MCR put out to start a seance.

The video goes through each of the bands albums, starting off with “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love” and “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” showing the Demolition lovers as well as Hellena. The scene then transitions into a hospital setting, which symbolizes “The Black Parade” and finally ends in a post apocalyptic desert which symbolizes “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.” After the transitions finish, the video then lists off tour dates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=15-wGHtIOeo&feature=emb_title

Whether or not a new album is on the way is still left open for speculation.

