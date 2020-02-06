OZ fest line up announced

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Osprey Life and Productions has officially announced the line up for OZ Fest — Gunna and TiDDY.

For those unfamiliar, Gunna is a rapper who has previously collaborated with Lil Baby and Young Thug. TiDDY (Jason Tidman) is a Jacksonville DJ and artist who previously won Battle of the Bands last semester.

OZ Fest will be held in Lot 18 at 5 p.m. on February 21, 2020. The event is free to all student with an Osprey 1Card. This year’s OZ Fest boasts to be the biggest and best yet, with food trucks and carnival rides. Alumni and guest tickets are available at this link.

