UNF School of Music perform in solidarity with Ukraine

Gallery | 10 Photos Justin Nedrow Members of the UNF choral ensembles perform the Ukraininan National Anthem on the UNF Green on March. 7, 2022.

It was a warm and sunny Monday afternoon when the Wind Symphony, Orchestra and choral ensembles assembled its instruments in front of the Fine Arts Center. They were all ready and tuning their instruments at 3:10 p.m., with a performance time of 3:15 p.m. As tour guides walked along the Green and students sat in anticipation, the choral ensemble walked out in front of the orchestra.

Shortly after, Erin Bodnar — one of the conductors — took a microphone and explained her disdain for the attack on Ukraine. This showing, however brief, was the performers’ way of standing in solidarity with a country in crisis.

They began their full performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem with the grand music of the full orchestra resonating across the entirety of the Green and beyond.

Despite being only a few minutes, the procession was beautiful and poignant. After a round of applause, they returned to the Fine Arts Center.

___

