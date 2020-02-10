Future shows of Disney Plus

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (August 2020)

If you were watching the Superbowl earlier this month then you were probably expecting some big moments. I’m not talking about the football game, but I’m specifically referring to the promos for this year’s most anticipated shows. With Disney Plus now operating globally, with millions of subscribers, you can expect a lot of great shows on the horizon. One of the biggest standouts being “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. In the post “Avengers: Endgame” world, Steve Rogers has retired and has passed on the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson, a.k.a. The Falcon. When a villain from the past by the name of Helmut Zemo makes his return, The Falcon must team up with Bucky Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier, to take out Zemo before he can enact his diabolical plans. This is going to be the first of Marvel’s Disney Plus series lineup, and it seems to be starting things on a high note. With veteran MCU actors returning to their beloved roles on the small screen, fans can’t wait to see where this series will take them. If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, the series even has “John Wick” creator, Derek Kolstad, on the writing team. So it’s safe to assume that there will be state of the art action involved here. In the words of Steve Rogers himself, “I can do this all day.”

“The Mandalorian”: Season Two (October 2020)

Disney has been doing a lot in the past few years with Star Wars haven’t they? With a whole film trilogy and multiple spin offs getting people’s attention, one project has stood out as what many claim to be the best Star Wars project since the original trilogy. That of course being “The Mandalorian”. Helmed by “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau, this series takes place years after the original trilogy and focuses on the exploits of a lone bounty hunter who makes a living by tracking down people across the galaxy. During one of these jobs, he comes across a force-sensitive child from Yoda’s species whose being hunted by remnant groups of the Empire. The child, as you all know, has been adoredly referred to by millions of fans as “Baby Yoda”. The remnant Imperials are after the child for unknown reasons, so the Mandalorian takes it upon himself to protect the child while making multiple friends and enemies along the way. This series is one of the best shows fans have seen in recent years. It’s so refreshing to explore new points of view in this universe and watch these characters as they go on their journeys. It’s hard to explain, but there’s a complexity to this show that makes you feel like you want to live in this universe. It’s a cool style of filmmaking that we hardly see and it’s really something to get into. With season two around the corner, I can’t wait to see where this series takes us next.

“WandaVision” (December 2020)

Out of all the shows being announced this year, WandaVision seems to hold the most intrigue among fans, as there is a lot of mystery surrounding this show. The story centers on Wanda Maximoff, an Avenger who has the ability to harness magic and can potentially manipulate reality. Joining alongside her is her lover named Vision, who mysteriously comes back to life after being killed off in “Avengers: Infinity War”. The couple, in a bizarre situation, are living a suburban life in what honestly feels like multiple versions of an American sitcom. The heroes live out their ideal lives as they begin to suspect that their reality is not what it seems. This series is expected to take multiple unexpected turns with its setup and characters, and will explain how Wanda earns her comic book name “Scarlet Witch”. While there is little to nothing known about the show at this point, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has stated that this series will tie directly into the future MCU film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, a movie where Wanda will star alongside the Sorcerer Supreme. There’s a lot of hype riding this series so lets hope it lives up to our expectations.

—

