“The Umbrella Academy” season 2 review

The world can’t seem to catch a break in the action-packed Netflix original, The Umbrella Academy.

Season two picks up right where the last season left off – although with the way time works in this show, this is only true for one character. Number Five (played by Aidan Gallagher) is sent to the year 1963 after he sends himself and his siblings back in time in order to stop the apocalypse. As this is the first time Five has sent a group of people through time, things go awry and his siblings each get sent to a different year in the 60’s. The only constant for the family is that they arrive in the same alley in Dallas, Texas.

After a year and a half of waiting for the second season, it is refreshing to see the return of the siblings. Diego (played by David Castañeda) and Allison (played by Emmy Raver-Lampma) both sport new hairstyles, while the other three remain largely the same appearance-wise.

The second season can feel a bit repetitive, as yet another apocalypse is happening despite the last season also being focused on one. For the most part, it is able to differentiate itself from the first season in a way that is refreshing. However, there are a few other key elements that feel a little too much like the previous season, most of which are spoilers that won’t be discussed here.

This season shows more interaction between the siblings. In many of the episodes, we get to see different characters bond with each other one-on-one. There are several scenes throughout the season that show Luther (played by Tom Hopper) and Diego bonding with each other in a way that wasn’t shown in the first season. We also get a heartwarming moment between Diego and Ben (played by Justin Min), the ghost brother who usually only Klaus (played by Robert Sheehan) is aware of. This is much welcomed, as a running joke in the show is that Klaus doesn’t usually let the family know of Ben’s presence.

There are also many heartbreaking moments. As this season is set in the 60’s, racism and homophobia is a big issue for many of the characters. While this may be a fantasy show, it still takes its opportunity to bring in real-life issues that would be hard to ignore for any person, superpowered or not. These issues are handled in a way that does not feel overbearing or like the show is trying to push an agenda. This is a hard line to toe, but the creators did well.

This season showcases the best aspect of this show, which is the bond of the Hargreeve’s family. We get to see how much each member cares about one another, while still getting to see the action that made season one so exhilarating. With this in mind, Spinnaker rates this season 4.5 /5 sails.