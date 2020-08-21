SG unanimously passes “Ryan See Senator of the Year Award”

During the first Senate meeting of the semester, Student Government (SG) paid its respects to Ryan See, a fellow senator who passed away last month.

The Senate then unanimously passed JR-20F-3511, a joint resolution in Ryan’s honor, which established the “Ryan See Senator of the Year Award,” which will be given out annually to one senator who gives the most to their position as Ryan would have.

The meeting began with a quote by former Vice President Joe Biden, who lost his first wife and infant daughter in a fatal car crash in the 1972, and lost his son, Beau to cancer in 2015:

“There will come a day, I promise you, when the thought of your son, or daughter, or your wife or your husband, brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. It will happen. My prayer for you is that day will come sooner than later.”

This quote was especially poignant, as Ryan was a beloved senator and individual. He loved to volunteer, and was very passionate about his work. He was known for his happy and selfless nature, and he had a “contagious” smile, according to SG.

Ryan’s Family attended the meeting, where they showed a powerpoint featuring Ryan, his smile, and beautiful moments throughout his life. Many senators and other Student Government officials gave him some emotional remarks, including but not limited to: President Schneider, Vice-President Dougherty, Chief Justice Vincenty, and many others.

Ryan will forever be remembered in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him, contracted his smile, or worked beside him.

