UNF wins Healthiest Company Award for the 12th year in a row

The First Coast Worksite Wellness Council’s annual ‘Healthiest Company Award’ went to the University of North Florida for the 12th year in a row.

UNF received this award in August 2020 in partnership with Chartwells Food Service. Chartwells is a contract food management service owned by Compass Group, and is in partnership with 300 campuses across the country.

Chartwells has a sustainability commitment on their website that states, “Chartwells believes serving healthy and nutritious food provides a foundation for lifelong learning. We are proud to feed future leaders and understand the immense responsibility we have to nourish our guests’ minds and bodies. We believe that wellness goes beyond our dining halls. To support a well-balanced healthy lifestyle, we create programs that help our guests live life to its fullest. From sourcing our ingredients to preparing our menus, we keep health and wellness at the forefront of everything we do.”

UNF has consistently been rewarded for its success and commitment when it comes to the health and wellness of students.

