Talon Review accepting submissions

This article was written by a Talon Review member.

Are you a writer/artist who wants to share your creativity with the public? Well then submit your work to Talon Review!

We are now accepting submissions for our upcoming volume. The genres open for submission include creative nonfiction, playwriting, screenwriting, poetry, visual art, and fiction.

We are open to all writers/artists who are interested in publishing their work. This applies to not only UNF students, but anyone from any school, or anywhere else for that matter, who wants to publish their work.

For guidelines and any additional requirements, please visit our website at talonreview.com/submit. If you have a piece, please submit it for consideration. We’d love to see it. Submissions close on November 9th.