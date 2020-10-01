Faculty and students host drive-in art exhibit

Do you like digital art, drive-ins and social distancing? If so, UNF’s art faculty and students are putting on the event for you.

“Artwork(ers) United” is an “all-digital film projection” event that will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 in Lot 14 from 8 to 11:59 p.m. The event will be in the style of a drive-in. Originally, the event was going to be held on Sept. 25, but was cancelled due to rain.

This event includes over 100 artists from all over the country. Conceived by The Creatives, an art collective in Jacksonville, this event was created in order to bring awareness to current events and to remind people to vote.

“I am proud to work alongside this collective of artists as we share our art in attempt to cope and find unity and hope during these difficult times,” said Jenny Hager, UNF sculpture professor and project co-creator, in a statement from the university. “Some of the art is funny, some sad, some beautiful, some difficult, and together the film portrays such powerful expressions of our world.”

The event is free and open to the public. All viewing will take place within the attendee’s own car, with the sound being radio transmitted. There will also be a live stream that will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

