Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Autumn Update For Halloween

September just came to an end and Animal Crossing fans are already getting ready for Halloween. Nintendo has released a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here’s a look at some of the new features.

One change that players will notice right away is the change in the colors across the island. Previously, New Horizons had been known for its vibrant and bright color palette. However, it’s been nearly seven months since its release in the spring. The sunny and green landscape will soon shift into an orange, yellow and brown wonderland. With the update, players will start to notice acorns and pinecones falling from trees throughout the season. These can be collected and used for future DIY crafting recipes.

With the new update, players can expect new events for Halloween. Starting September 30, players can collect candy and use their stash for a trick or treat event near the end of the month. Players can also give out candy to island residents and visitors. Festive items and accessories can also be collected to create a creepy custom costume for the event.

Another exciting feature is the ability to farm. Players are now able to plant pumpkin seeds and harvest them for DIY recipes. These items are exclusive to the Halloween season.

More features and events will be announced as the season progresses. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons autumn update is now available to download for free on the Nintendo Switch. Those who download the update will also get a free RingCon item from fitness game Ring Fit Adventure.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1309487827038724096?s=20

__

