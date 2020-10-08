Graduation application deadline extended to next Friday

The deadline for students graduating in December to apply for graduation has been extended from tomorrow Oct. 9th, to next Friday, Oct. 16th.

If you didn’t know already, seniors graduating this term must apply for graduation through MyWings. Failure to do this before the extended deadline could have consequences such as a reduction in how many commencement tickets you shall receive, an effect on your ability to graduate this term and can affect your ability to receive your diploma on time. If you have any questions, please contact your academic advisor.

Please, apply for graduation before the deadline and ensure that you are ready to walk across the stage on Dec. 11th without any hassle.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].