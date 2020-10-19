BREAKING: UNF COVID-19 cases almost doubled in one week

UNF has seen yet another drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, which comes just a week after a 100% increase in cases was reported.

According to the university’s website, the number of reported cases has gone from 22 students the week of Oct. 2 to 40 students and 3 faculty members the week of Oct. 9. This coincides with the rise of COVID cases nationwide, as it seems the U.S. is entering its third surge of the virus.

Spinnaker reached out to the university for comment, but has yet to hear an answer. More updates will be provided as they come.

