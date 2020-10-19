UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

BREAKING: UNF COVID-19 cases almost doubled in one week

Kaitlyn Bowers, Features Editor
October 19, 2020

UNF has seen yet another drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, which comes just a week after a 100% increase in cases was reported. 

According to the university’s website, the number of reported cases has gone from 22 students the week of Oct. 2 to 40 students and 3 faculty members the week of Oct. 9. This coincides with the rise of COVID cases nationwide, as it seems the U.S. is entering its third surge of the virus.

Spinnaker reached out to the university for comment, but has yet to hear an answer. More updates will be provided as they come. 

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Kaitlyn Bowers,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Review of

    Entertainment

    Review of ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

  • UNF COVID-19 Task Force warns COVID cases up; future shutdown possible

    General

    UNF COVID-19 Task Force warns COVID cases up; future shutdown possible

  • Student Government elections begin soon

    General

    Student Government elections begin soon

  • Voters line up outside Beaches Library on Monday morning to cast their vote early. (Photo courtesy of Hannah Lee/ WOKV)

    Election Guides

    Early voting begins today for most of Northeast Florida. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Senator Kamala Harris brings campaign to Florida

    General

    Senator Kamala Harris brings campaign to Florida

  • Consistently inconsistent Jaguars lose fifth straight in 34-16 loss to Detroit

    Latest Stories

    Consistently inconsistent Jaguars lose fifth straight in 34-16 loss to Detroit

  • M.O.S.: Osprey opinions on Spring Break

    Features

    M.O.S.: Osprey opinions on Spring Break’s cancellation

  • Five Halloween movies on Netflix right now

    Entertainment

    Five Halloween movies on Netflix right now

  • DeSantis appoints UNF instructor to Florida School for the Deaf and Blind BOT

    General

    DeSantis appoints UNF instructor to Florida School for the Deaf and Blind BOT

  • Review of Netflix

    Entertainment

    Review of Netflix’s “Hubie Halloween”

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
BREAKING: UNF COVID-19 cases almost doubled in one week