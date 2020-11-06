UNF Gallery presents ‘How Soon Is Now’ exhibition
November 6, 2020
The UNF Gallery of art has put on an exhibit called ‘How Soon Is Now,’ that students can visit and admire for free.
The exhibit hosts works in ceramics, drawing, graphic design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. The exhibit is open in Founders Hall, Building 2, Suite 1001 until Nov. 12.
Featured image potrays work from the ‘How Soon is Now’ exhibition.
__
