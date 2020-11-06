UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Gallery presents ‘How Soon Is Now’ exhibition

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
November 6, 2020

The UNF Gallery of art has put on an exhibit called ‘How Soon Is Now,’ that students can visit and admire for free. 

3-D work from the exhibition. Photo by Justin Nedrow.

 

3-D relief work from the exhibition. Photo by Justin Nedrow.

The exhibit hosts works in ceramics, drawing, graphic design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. The exhibit is open in Founders Hall, Building 2, Suite 1001 until Nov. 12.

Featured image potrays work from the ‘How Soon is Now’ exhibition.

