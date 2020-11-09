The university on planning classes for Spring 2021

Ospreys may be eager to know what spring of 2021 may look like, and how the university came to a conclusion for what’s best for the school. UNF says they are working hard to create a safe plan for students.

“We are diligently planning and evaluating how to deliver our spring classes in a way that is safe while maintaining an incredibly high standard for quality,” the UNF Academic and Student Affairs states.

The university says that planning was highly collaborative and included input from faculty, department chairs, college deans and the Academic Delivery Task Force.

“Every decision regarding how a course is delivered has been a careful consideration of health and safety of our university community and ensuring that the quality of the experience meets the very high standards our students and faculty have,” UNF says.

There’s likely to be a balance of online and in-person classes again in the spring. They have gotten feedback from students and faculty members regarding the optimal balance and the best delivery modes for our courses.

They are striving to offer the option of either mode for as many of the classes as they possibly can to accommodate the needs of students and faculty.

For many, having a greater array of on-campus experiences, in and out of the classroom, is important, UNF says. They are planning for that in the spring, while maintaining the protocols and guidelines that have kept the campus community healthy and safe.

Ensuring that students can continue to take the courses they need to successfully progress and complete their degree programs has been a high priority for UNF.

“We offered our full array of courses in the fall and will do so again in the spring, so the availability of courses has not been limited,” UNF says.

The university encourages students to work closely with their advisors in order to coordinate a schedule that works for them with the understanding that individual needs will be met as best as they can.

