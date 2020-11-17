UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Thanksgiving food drive ends soon

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
November 17, 2020

The UNF Psychology Department is collecting non-perishable food items for the Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.  

The drive benefits local families enrolled in Head Start, and will end on Wednesday, Nov.18. 

A donation box is located on the first floor of Building 51 (Social Sciences) across from the elevators. You can drop-off items any time. Glass jars are not preferred.

Featured image by Calle Macarone via Unsplash.

