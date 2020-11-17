UNF Thanksgiving food drive ends soon
The UNF Psychology Department is collecting non-perishable food items for the Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
The drive benefits local families enrolled in Head Start, and will end on Wednesday, Nov.18.
A donation box is located on the first floor of Building 51 (Social Sciences) across from the elevators. You can drop-off items any time. Glass jars are not preferred.
Featured image by Calle Macarone via Unsplash.
