Kamala Harris makes history

Featured image by AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik.

Kamala Harris has broken boundaries by becoming the U.S. Vice President-elect. Harris will be the first woman, and woman of color to be VP, but as this may be a first for the White House, it isn’t a first for Harris.

Earlier in her career, Harris became the first woman, and first person of color to become district attorney of San Francisco. She broke those same barriers when she became attorney general of California in 2010.

In 2016, she was also elected to the U.S. as the first South Asian senator from California.

Though Harris may be making history, she still faces some criticism from the public as some believe her contradictory political record doesn’t line up with what she claims to endorse today. In the past, Harris pushed to raise bail costs for certain crimes, and did not support independent investigations for fatal police shootings.

Business Insider reported that Harris consistently opposed the death penalty, but defended California’s system of capital punishment as attorney general even after it was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court.

So even though her accomplishments pave the way for a more diverse political world, some are curious as to what she truly stands for.

With an Indian mother and Jamaican father, Harris will go down in history as the first Black person, first woman, and first person of Asian descent to be elected as Vice President of the U.S.

“I am thinking about [. . .] the generations of women, Black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight,” Harris said in her acceptance speech in Delaware. “Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and liberty and justice for all—including the Black women who are often, too often, overlooked, but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

