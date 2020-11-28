Most anticipated Christmas gifts of 2020

With the holiday season just around the corner, people are already debating on gift options for their family and friends.

Here are some popular gift ideas that have a good chance of being seen under the tree in many households.

Nintendo Switch Lite

This device has been called the gaming device of the year. The popular game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is very common for users of the device to partake in and enjoy.

Apple Airpods Generation 2

When Apple came out with Airpods, they were all the rage. Now they have a second version. The look of the Airpods are identical to the first generation. However, the second generation Airpods offer 50% more talk time due to new improved technology, and they are built to fit your ears perfectly and comfortably.

Apple Watch SE

This popular gadget of 2020 offers features of Apple’s pre-existing watches, but at a lower price point. It is faster than the Apple watch 3, and has a bigger display screen. Its new launch comes with several new bands to fit your desired look and wear.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Voluminizer

Craving that salon blow-out, but can’t seem to pull it off yourself? This device is the solution to your problems. The detangling hot air brush leaves wet hair dry, silky and full of volume. The oval shape lifts your hair and styles your ends.

Espresso Machines

Let’s face it, people love their coffee. With recent lockdowns, and more and more people staying home due to the pandemic, many have gravitated towards making their cafe favorites at home. An espresso machine is a great gift for coffee lovers and a highly requested present for the holiday season. The AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother is an affordable and simple option for those starting out.

Hydro Flasks

This stainless steel water bottle has become increasingly popular in 2020 with its portability and easy fit in cup holders. It is dishwasher safe and environmentally friendly. It keeps cold water cold and hot water hot for hours.

UGG slippers

100,000 pairs of the Fluff Yeah slipper by UGG were sold in 2019 and the company doesn’t seem to be slowing down in sales in 2020. These cute and comfy slides are available in all different colors, styles and sizes. They are sure to help keep your feet warm and comfortable.

Fenty Skin

Rihanna’s beauty line recently dropped a skincare line over the summer that broke the internet inevitably. The Fenty skincare starter set comes with a cleanser, toner serum, and an SPF moisturizer. Whether you’re a skin care guru, Rihanna fan, or just looking for some fun new products to try out, this is a set that has everything you need.

Truffle Infused Hot Sauce

It’s currently ranked as a best seller on Amazon’s website. This gourmet hot sauce is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for a foodie who loves all things hot and spicy. Red chiles are blended with black truffles taking your taste buds to the next level. The gift set includes two bottles.

Tile Pro

Tile Pro is the perfect gift for those who have a hard time keeping track of their wallet, phone, or keys. The tiny tracker attaches to just about anything. It connects to an item finding app through bluetooth, and allows you to track and find what you’ve misplaced instantly. The replaceable battery only needs to be changed after a full year of use.

