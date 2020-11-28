Your holiday guide to 25 days of Christmas movies

If there’s one thing the year 2020 has taught us, it’s how to stay inside, sit on the couch, and watch movies for hours. If you’re feeling the blues from the chaos of this year, here are some cheerful movies that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

If you have cable, the channel Freeform is offering a full 25 days of christmas movies where you can find a lot of the ones mentioned in this article. You can view Freeform’s schedule, here. If cable is not accessible to you, no worries, you can find most of these movies on streaming platforms as well. Hulu is offering both Kickoff to Christmas and 25 Days of Christmas.

So, grab a mug of hot chocolate, cookies, a fuzzy blanket and get to viewing!

Day 1: Home Alone

A classic Christmas tradition. The premise of the movie is about an eight-year-old boy named Kevin, who must defend his home from two burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind on their Christmas vacation.

Day 2: Home Alone 2

After you see the first one, make sure to tune into the second. Kevin once again finds himself separated from his family in New York City and must fend off two burglars.

Day 3: Miracle on 34TH Street

This movie has been iconic amongst Christmas movie viewers since it first came out. The story takes place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City. The movie premises focuses on the effect of a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa.

Day 4: Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The grinch, a grumpy and isolated creature, attempts to destroy Christmas by stealing decorations from the nearby village of Whoville on Christmas Eve.

Day 5: The Santa Clause

When a man accidentally makes Santa fall off of his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself recruited by the North Pole to take his place.

Day 6: Christmas with the Kranks

Finally alone for the holidays, a couple plans to eschew the Christmas traditions and take a cruise to the Caribbean instead. This doesn’t sit well with their Christmas-obsessed neighbors, who are determined to win the annual “best decorated street” competition, and the Kranks soon find themselves social outcasts because of their lack of Christmas spirit.

Day 7: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

The film follows Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved Pumpkin King, who has become bored of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role.

Day 8: Deck The Halls

In a small Massachusetts town, optometrist and self-proclaimed Christmas expert Steve Finch wants his kids to have a great Christmas, filled with traditions.

Day 9: Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town

The film tells the story of how Santa Claus and several Claus-related Christmas traditions came to be.

Day 10: Frosty The Snowman

A group of children make a snowman that is brought to life by a discarded magic tophat, until a magician, professor Hinkle, wants it back, and the temperature starts to rise. Frosty will melt or no longer be a jolly soul, if the kids cannot get him away from Hinkle and warm weather, so he hops a train to the North Pole with young Karen.

Day 11: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

This movie tells the story of how an outcast became one of Santa’s most vital reindeers on his sleigh team.

Day 12: The Holiday

Two women troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other’s countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.

Day 13: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Chicago resident Clark Griswold plans to have a great Christmas with his entire family. He gathers his family and drives out to the country to find a tree. After walking through the snow for hours, Clark finds the largest tree he can.

Day 14: A Christmas Story

A young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.

Day 15: The Polar Express

The film tells the story of a young boy who, on Christmas Eve, sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor.

Day 16: The Simpsons Christmas episode

“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” is the ninth episode of the 26th season of the American animated sitcom The Simpsons.

Day 17: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

London awaits the joyful arrival of Christmas, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge thinks it’s all humbug. Later, Scrooge encounters the ghost of his late business partner, who warns that three spirits will visit him this night. The ghosts take Scrooge on a journey through his past, present and future in the hope of transforming his bitterness.

Day 18: Elf

The film centers on Buddy, a human who was adopted and raised by Santa’s elves. Once he learns about his adoption, he heads to New York City to meet his biological father.

Day 19: It’s a Wonderful Life

George Bailey has given up his dreams to help others. His imminent suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is considered one of the greatest films of all time.

Day 20: Four Christmases

“Four Christmases” is a Christmas comedy-drama film about a couple visiting all four of their divorced parents’ homes on Christmas Day

Day 21: White Christmas

On Christmas Eve, 1944, somewhere in Europe during World War II, two U.S. Army soldiers, one a Broadway entertainer, the other a would-be entertainer, give a show to the troops of the 151st Division.

Day 22: Die Hard

Die Hard follows a New York City police detective, who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper, while visiting his estranged wife.

Day 23: The Family Stone

The plot follows the Christmas holiday misadventures of the Stone family in a small New England town when the eldest son brings his uptight girlfriend home with the intention of proposing to her with a cherished heirloom ring. Overwhelmed by the hostile reception, she begs her sister to join her for emotional support, triggering further complications.

Day 24: Meet Me in St. Louis

A classic romantic musical comedy that focuses on four sisters on the cusp of the 1904 St. Louis World Fair.

Day 25: Love Actually

The story begins five weeks before Christmas and is played out in a weekly countdown until the holiday, followed by an epilogue that takes place one month later.

