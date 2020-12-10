UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Recipe for Zendaya’s peppermint bark

Morgan Jeremy, Reporter
December 10, 2020

If you are looking for a quick and easy Christmas treat that even a beginner can make, look no further. This easy peppermint bark courtesy of America’s favorite Emmy winner, Zendaya, is sure to impress your seasonal guests and brighten up any holiday gathering! 

Here’s a list of ingredients you will need:

  • 4 (3.53 oz) bars of Belgium milk chocolate (if you can’t find Belgium chocolate, any milk chocolate will do)
  • 1 (12 oz) package of white chocolate morsels
  • ½ cup of crushed peppermint candies or candy canes

First, line a baking sheet with wax paper. For the next steps, you will have to work fast, so you want to have this ready. 

Next, in a glass bowl, microwave the milk chocolate for about a minute until melted. Stir well until smooth and pour onto the paper-lined baking sheet. Spread evenly and place into the freezer to chill until firm. 

After thoroughly cooling, melt the white chocolate and pour it onto the milk chocolate. Then sprinkle the crushed peppermint pieces onto the chocolate and place it back in the freezer. Once set, break, and enjoy!

 

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Morgan Jeremy,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • The origins of Christmas traditions

    Entertainment

    The origins of Christmas traditions

  • Review of

    Entertainment

    Review of ‘Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’

  • Duval Christmas tree lighting tradition will be hosted downtown; event will also be shown virtually

    Community

    Duval Christmas tree lighting tradition will be hosted downtown; event will also be shown virtually

  • Some of the holiday celebrations you may not know about

    Entertainment

    Some of the holiday celebrations you may not know about

  • Local farm offers introduction to outdoor gardening class

    Community

    Local farm offers introduction to outdoor gardening class

  • Track-by-track review of ‘uncertain/ty’ by bandanna

    Album Reviews

    Track-by-track review of ‘uncertain/ty’ by bandanna

  • Photo from Deck the Chairs’ Facebook.

    Community

    Deck the Chairs holiday beach event

  • Delicious gingerbread men recipe

    Entertainment

    Delicious gingerbread men recipe

  • Comedian Brian Regan talks college days and favorite venues

    Entertainment

    Comedian Brian Regan talks college days and favorite venues

  • Your holiday guide to 25 days of Christmas movies

    Entertainment

    Your holiday guide to 25 days of Christmas movies

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Recipe for Zendaya’s peppermint bark