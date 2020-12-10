Recipe for Zendaya’s peppermint bark

If you are looking for a quick and easy Christmas treat that even a beginner can make, look no further. This easy peppermint bark courtesy of America’s favorite Emmy winner, Zendaya, is sure to impress your seasonal guests and brighten up any holiday gathering!

Here’s a list of ingredients you will need:

4 (3.53 oz) bars of Belgium milk chocolate (if you can’t find Belgium chocolate, any milk chocolate will do)

1 (12 oz) package of white chocolate morsels

½ cup of crushed peppermint candies or candy canes

First, line a baking sheet with wax paper. For the next steps, you will have to work fast, so you want to have this ready.

Next, in a glass bowl, microwave the milk chocolate for about a minute until melted. Stir well until smooth and pour onto the paper-lined baking sheet. Spread evenly and place into the freezer to chill until firm.

After thoroughly cooling, melt the white chocolate and pour it onto the milk chocolate. Then sprinkle the crushed peppermint pieces onto the chocolate and place it back in the freezer. Once set, break, and enjoy!

