St. Augustine’s “Nights of Lights” begins

Morgan Jeremy, Reporter
December 14, 2020

The annual Nights of Lights festival has started in the historic city of St. Augustine. Declared one of the best light displays in the world by National Geographic, this event attracts thousands of visitors each year with its dazzling displays of over three million lights.

Image courtesy of visitstaugustine.com.

The light show begins with the gorgeous holiday tree in the center of the Plaza de la Constitución, then stretches across the historic district’s entirety — illuminating restaurants, businesses, museums, and historical sites in glowing white light. 

According to their website, some of the most elaborate displays can be seen at Flagler College, the Lightner Museum, side streets like Cordova St. and Orange St, and the shopping area of St. George St. 

This St. Augustine tradition originates from the Spanish holiday practice of putting a candle in the window on Christmas, a symbol of hospitality toward seasonal guests. 

Visitors to the event can enjoy strolling through the lit streets on foot or enjoy one of the countless tours available here

Some of the more popular tours include Old Town Trolleys, Famous Nights of Lights Tour, St. Augustine Sailing Nights of Lights Charters, First City Helicopters Night Lights Tour, and The Tasting Tours of Lights.  

The Festival of Lights will remain on display until January 31, 2021.

____

