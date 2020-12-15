UNF receives top rating for learning environment and policies related to free expression

The University of North Florida proved their commitment to upholding the Florida Statement on Free Expression in their learning environments after they received a “green light” rating from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

The Florida Statement on Free Expression’s main purpose of higher education is “to provide a learning environment where divergent ideas, opinions and philosophies — new and old — can be rigorously debated and critically evaluated.”

UNF is only one of three Florida universities to receive the “green light” rating. They have carried the ranking from 2017 through 2020.

The FIRE ratings are distributed after observing official university policies related to free expression. Schools receive a “green light” rating if their policies are free of significant problems, a “yellow light” rating if their policies present some significant problems, and a “red light” rating if their policies present very serious problems.

For more information on the award, visit the FIRE website.

