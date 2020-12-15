UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF MBB’s matchup with Florida postponed

Florida's Keyontae Johnson shoots over Boston College's Steffon Mitchell (41) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

AP

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson shoots over Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell (41) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Riley Platt, Sports Writer
December 15, 2020

Featured Image: AP Photo/Jessica Hill

News broke Tuesday that the Ospreys’ game against the Florida Gators, originally slated for Wednesday, is being postponed. This halt comes after Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in a game against Florida State on Saturday. 

Johnson was taken to a Tallahassee hospital and later transferred to UF Health in Gainesville. He was said to be in “stable but critical condition,” per Florida men’s basketball on Twitter. Following a medically-induced coma, he is now able to speak and breathe independently, according to an update from Johnson’s parents.

In a season where games have been cancelled or postponed left and right, the delay itself is nothing out of the ordinary. However, the reasoning behind this postponement is far different from those related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The decision to postpone was a mutual agreement between the two universities, and is in the process of being rescheduled for a later date. While many Osprey fans look to the seemingly annual matchup with the Gators as a prime date, the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s health are far more important than the game being played on it’s scheduled date. 

Our best wishes are with Johnson, his family, and Florida men’s basketball as they all recover from such a frightening scare. Follow along with Spinnaker News to learn of the game’s new date when it is announced.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Riley Platt,

