Unique spots in Jacksonville that offer free Wi-Fi

If Wi-Fi connection troubles keep getting in the way of getting your work done, or you simply just want a change of scenery while you’re grinding out homework assignments, check out some of these awesome spots in Jacksonville that offer free Wi-Fi to their guests.

St. Johns Town Center

Location: 4663 River City Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32246

St. Johns Town Center is the ideal place to go if you prefer to be outside while you work. It’s beautifully landscaped, palm trees line the sidewalks, and benches and tables are conveniently located all around the premise. Find a seat under the sun or in the shade and work away!

Chamblin’s Uptown

Location: 215 N Laura St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

Chamblin’s Uptown doubles as a café and a library. It’s eccentric, cozy, and a bit more on the quiet side than other places, making it the perfect place to pop on your laptop and dive into your assignments.

The Coffee Grinder

Location: 9834 Old Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256

What better way is there to work than with some coffee at your fingertips? The Coffee Grinder offers over 60 types of coffee. So, grab a coffee, sink yourself into one of their leather sofas, and grind out your homework.

Le Petit Paris

Location: 9965 San Jose Blvd. #46, Jacksonville, FL 32257

A Paris themed café with croissants, sandwiches, macaroons, coffee, and tea? Yes, please! Take yourself to this charming little version of Paris, enjoy the scenery and a treat, and get your work done.

The Mini-Bar

Location(s): 10618 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256 / 1300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32250

The Mini Bar has adorable mini donuts that come in 19 signature flavors. Grab one (or two, or three), indulge in the tasty flavors, and plug away at your assignments.

Each of these free Wi-Fi spots possesses a unique charm about them and a relaxing vibe, allowing you to work comfortably in the space you’re in. So, go check them out! Be sure to wear your mask and keep yourself distanced, at least six feet away, from others.

