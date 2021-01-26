Meet UNF’s Student Artist-in-Residence, Ally Brody; exhibit now open at MOCA

The UNF Student Artist-in-Residence exhibit, “Ally Brody: Public Domain,” is a sight to see. Brody’s “Public Domain” captures and highlights the uniqueness and creativity of street art throughout various areas in Northeast and Central Florida

The Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville (MOCA) 2020-21 UNF Student Artist-in-Residence, Ally Brody, will have her series “Public Domain” on display at MOCA from Jan. 16 until April 18, 2021.

Brody is a photo-based artist, who explores social and political topics, including environmental issues, societal changes, and personal accounts. To express her ideas, Brody combines analog and digital processes into her photography and incorporates collage, layering, and various compositions.

“Public Domain” reveals how street art has changed within the environment, as well as how it has progressively changed over the course of time. The series was developed by Brody during her residency at MOCA, which began in August 2020.

Brody’s passion for photography began in high school when she took her first photography/art classes.

“It started as a hobby, I just went out and started photographing,” said Brody.

From there, Brody’s devotion to photography only grew.

After high school, Brody went on to attend UNF and submitted her resume and proposal for UNF’s Artist-in-Residence. Upon receiving the semester-long residency at MOCA, which is supported by a $1,000 scholarship from the Jacksonville Fine Arts Forum, Brody applied her skills and began her creation of “Public Domain.”

Despite the pandemic taking place during her residency, Brody was able to travel safely around cities such as Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Gainesville, Sanford, Orlando, Deland, and Daytona to photograph street art within the communities.

Brody has a keen eye for public art, the originality of different artist’s works, and what public art can reveal about the community. Brody emphasized that each piece of art is incredibly different from one another; each one has its own story.

“Street art is always evolving and changing. I love being able to capture street art in the moment,” said Brody.

Brody is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in Photography, and a minor in Mass Communications and Art History at UNF. After graduation, Brody said she hopes to work as a documentary based photographer or photojournalist in Jacksonville.

Drop by MOCA to view Brody’s work as well as all the other awe-inspiring art pieces showcased at MOCA.

MOCA Jacksonville is a cultural institute of UNF. UNF students can visit MOCA for free by presenting a current UNF ID.

MOCA is open at limited capacity and is closed on Mondays. Masks are mandatory at all times in the museum, and guests must practice social distancing.

For more information, visit mocajacksonville.unf.edu.

