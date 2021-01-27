Severe thunderstorm warning in Northeast Florida; rain, hail, possible tornado

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the following counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until approximately 4:15 p.m.: Southwestern Nassau County, Southeastern Baker County, Northwestern Clay County, and Duval County.

“HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts,” read the alert.

The storm was detected over Macclenny, moving east at 40 mph, according to the alert.

The NWS says to expect possible roof damage, siding, and trees.

The alert stated:

“TORNADO…POSSIBLE”

“HAIL…<.75IN”

“WIND…60MPH”

Jacksonville, Orange Park, UNF, Mandarin, Arlington, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Baymeadows, Cisco Gardens, and Ortega are areas that could be impacted.

Stay safe Ospreys!

_______

