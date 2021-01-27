$3,000 worth of equipment missing from UNF construction site, police say; Graffiti spotted in parking garage

On Monday, construction workers left two red Honda generators valued at $1,500 apiece in a locked trailer around 6 p.m. According to the report, one of the workers noticed the generators missing from the trailer between 7 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. the next day.

UPD’s Officers were dispatched to the construction site at Building 46 to investigate the burglary, committed on Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2021.

The worker also mentioned a Master combination lock was missing from the side door of the trailer. There were no signs of forced entry to the trailer, according to the UPD report. There is also no suspect or witness information available at this time.

Graffiti Vandal

A UPD officer spotted graffiti while patrolling the fourth floor of Garage 38 late Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

According to the report, a UNF police officer noticed the word “Kenzie” spray-painted in pink paint on the garage wall’s southwest corner. The UPD officer could not locate any possible suspects or witnesses after conducting a further search of the garage.

