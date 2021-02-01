Blind Date with a Book is back this February

Love is in the air, and so is COVID-19. What better reason is there to stay in and curl up with a good book? Plan a Blind Date with a Book for this Valentine’s Day!

Carpenter Library is back with its annual Blind Date with a Book. UNF students, faculty, and staff can visit the Thomas G. Carpenter Library from Monday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 14 and choose their mystery “date.”

You’ll be able to choose from a selection of beautifully wrapped and decorated books, and just so you aren’t going into the date completely blind, the books are labeled with hints on the type of book you’ll be “going out” with.

Whether your type is mystery, drama, romance, etc., there’s something for everyone.

The books can be found on the first floor of the Carpenter Library near the information desk.

After you check out a book, you’ll have a chance to win a prize if you Rate Your Date!

___

