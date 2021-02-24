“Lovecraft Country” Season 1 Spoiler-free review

If you like realism with a little bit of fantasy, “Lovecraft Country” follows a man trying to find his father across the U.S. as he faces racial violence and Jim Crow America in the 1950s. Other terrors also lurk within the story, which include creatures created from horror writer, H.P. Lovecraft.

The show stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjuanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, and Abbey Lee. HBO plans to continue with season two after good reviews and a successful premiere launch on HBO Max on Aug. 16, 2020.

Some of the executive producers include Misha Green, J.J. Abrams, and Jordan Peele. The show’s pace and attention to detail immerse the viewer in the setting and time. The script allows you to get to know the characters and what they are feeling at each moment.

The show is psychological because of the racial terror ‘norms’ shown in the series that happened in the 1950s. I think it is necessary to show how bad America was in the 1950s for African-Americans. The creatures are just another element of what is happening in “Lovecraft Country.”

Overall, “Lovecraft Country” is full of horror, realism, and fantasy, all set in America during the 1950s. “Lovecraft Country” season one is just the beginning of what could be a continuing HBO original series.

I would give the series a 4 / 5 Spinnaker Sails.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].