The pandemic’s impact on UNF’s Anime Club

Due to COVID-19, the UNF Anime Japanese Media Club (AJMC) has moved their in-person watch parties from the Student Union Building to the online gaming communication platform Discord.

The AJMC is a club at UNF that celebrates Japanese culture. The club celebrates Japanese culture by watching a popular type of Japanese animation also known as anime.

“The AJMC was created as an outlet to help students find friends who share their same passion for Japanese Culture,” Alec La Frossia said. “I actually found my current friend group through the club.”

Alec La Frossia is a senior majoring in English and the current acting president of the AJMC. Frossia is grateful for the club in helping him find his passion. His favorite anime is Land of the Lustrous.”

Every Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m., AJMC members gather online Discord where they live-stream and discuss their favorite anime shows. Discussions are not limited to anime. During the meeting members also discuss their favorite Japanese comics (Manga), and Japanese video games.

According to Frossia, one benefit of moving to Discord is how much cheaper funding is compared to their on-campus meetings. Frossia also said he noticed the more quiet and shy members are much more active in Discord discussions than they were in-person.

The virtual watch parties are so popular with members that President Frossia sees the club continuing them even when on-campus events are resumed at UNF.

Recently, the club started to watch the anime “Erased.” Previous anime screenings include, “My Hero Academia,” “One Punch Man,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Yu Yu Hakasho,” and “One Piece.”

You can find out more information about joining the AMJC by visiting their Facebook group or visiting their Discord server.

