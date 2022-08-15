UNF to host vaccine clinic, what to know

The University of North Florida is partnering with Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters during a clinic on Aug. 24.

Open to all UNF students, faculty and staff, the clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 2107 of the Student Health Clinic (Building 39A/2nd Floor).

Appointments are available now to be scheduled but walk-ins are welcome.

Visit SHS’s website here to schedule your appointment and print out the necessary paperwork.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].