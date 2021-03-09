WandaVision season finale review

This has been an eventful nine weeks, hasn’t it? I mean we go from sitcom homages to supernatural flashbacks to full-on magic/android battles. It’s about as dynamic and energetic as a show can get. And this finale does a fantastic job at tying everything together.

After last week’s reveal of Wanda being the fabled Scarlet Witch, she uses her powers to do what she can to stop Agatha Harkness from stealing it for herself. If that wasn’t difficult enough, White Vision comes into the picture programmed by the government to take out Wanda before Hex Vision flies in to stop him. Along the way, characters come together, powers come into play, and a lot of moral questions are brought up that result in this season ending on a high note.

This episode does a fantastic job at resolving the conflicts of this series. All the main characters’ stories come together and are resolved in a satisfying way. You have a witches duel with Wanda and Agatha that’s really entertaining to see, and an android battle between both Visions as they tear their way through Westview. I was actually impressed with how these battles were handled. The Vision vs. Vision showdown was especially impressive to see. While there are some moments that still feel like a TV budget, they manage to give a cinematic quality to these scenes. Even the way it’s resolved was very interesting, with the Hex Vision coming to an understanding with White Vision and unlocking his memories. Though I do feel that White Vision exited the episode too soon, this revelation still gives room to where you want to find out what they do with this character in the future.

Even though there are some things to be expected here, like the big bad government agent in the form of Hayward coming in to mess everything up, they still don’t distract from the main conflict, particularly with Wanda. The scene where Agatha frees all the residents of Westview and how they turn on Wanda was very effective in showing the dilemma of the situation. For a brief time, you see the pain that these people are going through in an “Invader of the Body Snatchers” meets “The Twilight Zone” kind of way. This causes Wanda to then try to free everyone by closing the barrier, only to realize her family will disappear along with it. This creates a lot of tension as you know that when this is all over, these characters you’ve gotten to know will be gone.

While a lot of the characters’ plotlines aren’t shown here, they take the time to resolve them in satisfying ways. Even parts like when Monica comes in to show off her powers make me want to see what they do with her character. Even though she’s not here for very long, I felt they handled her pretty well. Watching these scenes of Wanda and Vision’s family makes me see this as “The Incredibles” movie I never knew I wanted to see.

The battle concludes with Wanda tricking Agatha and takes away her magic, even gaining her Scarlet Witch outfit in the process. Rather than having Agatha locked up somewhere, Wanda traps her in her role as “Agnes,” the nosy neighbor in Westview. The episode ends on a somber note with the barrier closing and Wanda saying goodbye to her sons and Vision. This scene was a touching farewell that makes you feel for these characters. I like this story choice because it’s something you don’t usually find in these stories. Usually when they do something like this, they find some loophole or cheat in a way where the characters get what they want. Thankfully, this show doesn’t work like that as it understands such actions result in big consequences. Even though Wanda herself has found closure, there’s no doubt that she’s seen as the villain by a lot of the people who were trapped by her. I’m so glad they took big leaps with this character, as there’s still a ton of potential to be explored with her. Her new role as the Scarlet Witch opens up numerous possibilities with what her powers are and what she can do.

Despite what this episode has to offer, I do see people getting upset at certain parts – like how they handled Evan Peters’s character wasn’t really satisfying or how they don’t reveal any big names like Mephisto or Doctor Strange. I understand that feeling, but looking at the show from beginning to end, it still stands on its own with or without them. If you feel disappointed because this finale didn’t meet your expectations, then fine. But don’t get mad because it didn’t follow theories that it never established. I feel like with the way this show is structured, something like that would have been felt like training wheels the series doesn’t need. Especially when this show has already given us so much.

I would also like to note that there are two end-credits scenes. I won’t give away what they reveal, but they do get you excited for the future. This series has been built up to a lot in the past several weeks, and thankfully it manages to live up to the hype. This episode has a lot of action, but also a lot of character. It concludes the series in a satisfying way while also leaving room for other stories to grow.

That about concludes my thoughts on “WandaVision,” one of the most fascinating shows ever put to screen. This series may be over, but with all the shows and films on the way, it’s proof that there are more corners of this universe to explore.

Rating: 4 / 5 Spinnaker Sails.

