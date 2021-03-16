UNF Game Room to host NBA 2K21 tournament

Ospreys have a chance to win $75 in prizes during this Friday’s online NBA 2K21 Tournament hosted by the UNF Gameroom and GAAM Gladiators.

The NBA 2K21 single-elimination tournament will kick off online at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19. The registration deadline is on Thursday, March 18.

How to sign-up and watch the tournament:

Ospreys can sign-up for the tournament at this website link. After registering at the website, players must then join GAAM’s Discord greenroom at discord.gg/ZDW5vgE. GAAM will let you know via a Discord message who your opponent is by March 18.

Fans can watch the tournament on either GAAM’s Twitch or Facebook page.

Registration is free to all UNF students and alumni.

Other important rules for players participating in the tournament:

Must be a UNF student or Alumni to claim prizes

You must stream the game on either Twitch, Youtube, or Facebook. “#UNFGR” must be in the title of the stream to qualify

Tournament Quick Overview and Game Settings:

Game: NBA 2k21

Platform: PS4

Format: Single Elimination

Entry fees: Free

Team size: 1v1

Difficulty: superstar

Match length: 5 minute quarters

Everything else: default

Game speed: Normal

Sliders: Default

Spinnaker will keep you updated on the tournament.

