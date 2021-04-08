A guide to your Summer 2021 essentials

In just a few weeks, students will be able to take a sigh of relief because Summer break is quickly approaching.

Start preparing now to maximize the quality of your Summer 2021 by making sure you have all the hottest, latest essentials.

Scalp Sunscreen

It’s obvious that if you’re going to be spending a lot of time in the sun, you need to wear sun protection. However, people often neglect that their scalp can get burnt too. Even if you think your hair has you covered, the sun is powerful and its rays can penetrate right through it. Scalp burn can not only be painful, but also damaging to your skin’s well-being.

When picking up sunscreen this year, don’t forget a scalp protectant as well.

The brand Sun Bum sells a great option. It is a 30 SPF lightweight protectant that contains chemical blockers to protect your scalp from the sun’s damaging UV rays. It’s also formulated with hydrating glycerin and vitamin E-rich sunflower seed oil to keep your hair silky, smooth, and shiny in the process.

Shop it here.

Water Bottle

You should be staying hydrated year-round, but especially in Summer when it’s hot and humid. Sometimes having a cute water bottle that keeps your drink cold can make drinking water a bit easier and more enjoyable.

It’s a no-brainer that the Hydro Flask water bottle will continue to be a popular seller this Summer. Hydro Flasks have TempShield insulation that eliminates condensation and keeps beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours

Shop different colors and styles, here.

Pool Floats

Pool floats are a really fun purchase whether you have a pool, or just want to bring one to the beach. They are cute, relaxing, and even can create a creative photo moment.

Amazon has some cool pool floats, here.

Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer

White Claw could have a competitor this Summer after famous rapper Travis Scott recently released his new hard seltzers. The feedback and reviews have been largely positive and successful.

Cacti’s slogan for the drink is, “DOWN TO EARTH INGREDIENTS. OUT OF THIS WORLD FLAVOR.”

The seltzer is 7% alcohol volume per can and comes in the flavors Lime, Strawberry, and Pineapple.

More can be found by visiting the website, here. You must be at least 21 years of age to consume this product.

_____

