Discounted Jaguars season tickets coming to Student Union

The upcoming Fall semester may mean the start of more classes, but it also means a new season of football is right around the corner. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Student Government partnered up to bring discounted Jaguars season tickets for sale at the Student Union on July 26 and 27 to University of North Florida (UNF) students.

UNF students who are enrolled in at least one credit hour for Fall 2022 can purchase a maximum of four tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students who buy a season ticket will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game on Aug. 20.

For Ospreys who aren’t on campus but still want in on the action, season tickets will be for sale online on Aug. 2 and 3. Further details regarding online ticket sales are expected to come later this week, so be sure to check for Osprey Updates.

When to buy

The tickets are available for sale at the UNF Student Union from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Pricing

Students can purchase 200-level seating for $245 per ticket or 400-level seating for $175 per ticket.

Requirements

Students must be enrolled in at least one credit hour for the Fall 2022 semester and fill out a Season Ticket Form before purchasing, where they must provide their name, email address, phone number and N-number. The form also asks if there are other UNF students purchasing tickets that you would like to sit next to.

Check your UNF email for an Osprey Update where the Season Ticket form can be found.

