Post-Election Judicial Process: Where are we now?

With unofficial election results having been posted last month, and judicial hearings in full swing, it raises questions. How close are we to seeing finalized results? As of the time of writing, The Primary Court of Student Government has released three judicial decisions regarding the matter of election violations.

The first hearing , JD-21S-002, involved a complaint against Presidential candidate Selma Besirevic. The complaint was based upon a statement Besirevic made during the Spring 2021 presidential debate. Conclusively, the Court found Besirevic in violation of a minor offense following a 3-0-2 vote.

The second hearing, JD-21S-003, involved a complaint against Vice Presidential candidate Darryl Boyer. The Petitioner brought forth an allegation against Boyer that described an incident involving another. As stated by the judicial decision document, “the evidence provided by the Petitioner and Respondent was not substantial enough to warrant a violation.”

Therefore, the Court found Boyer not in violation by unanimous consent.

The third hearing, JD-21S-001, involved a complaint against Vice Presidential candidate Darryl Boyer. On March 31, the Court ultimately found Boyer in violation of a minor offense following a 4-0-0 vote.

The final judicial decision is set to be released by April 12. Overall, the Primary Court heard four total cases. A fifth case, 0JD-21S-004, was dismissed by the Petitioner. With the Court wrapping up election violation hearings, students can expect the Senate to finalize the election results soon. Spinnaker will continue to follow the story.

