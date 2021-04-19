Free breakfast for military dependents

In honor of Military Child Month, the Military and Veterans Resource Center (MVRC) will be hosting a complimentary breakfast event for UNF students who are military dependents, throughout finals weeks. A military dependent is a child whose parent/parents are a veteran or active military member. According to the MVRC, there are over 700 military-dependent Ospreys at UNF.

The MRVC is a UNF organization that was established in 2009 to help active military, veterans, and their family members on campus. The MRVC is hosting this event to show appreciation and sympathy for the sacrifices that military children make while their parents protect and serve our nation.

“This is our way of showing appreciation to the student population that are military children. Although they are adults now, we want to celebrate their resiliency and determination that has brought them to this point. These characteristics will serve them faithfully as they continue through life,” MVRC transition coach Chantel Williams said. “We understand that the journey hasn’t always been easy; perpetual change of duty stations, deployments that felt like they would never end, or a parent who has given all. We want our military-affiliated students to know that we are there for them.”

Military-dependent Ospreys can receive their free grab-and-go breakfast in front of the UNF library walkway between 9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. all through finals week from April 19-23. Students don’t need to bring anything to receive the free breakfast. However, if students are comfortable showing a dependent ID, that will be helpful for verification purposes.

Darvin Nelson is a UNF student majoring in photography and the Editor-in-Chief at UNF Spinnaker. His dad was in the Navy for 20-years and understands what it’s like firsthand to be a military child. Nelson is excited to receive a free meal this week and appreciates everything the MRVC has done for the UNF military community.

“It’s wonderful and it’s great that they are giving a free breakfast to military kids,” Nelson said.

Students can find out more information about the MVRC, and upcoming MVRC events at their website.

