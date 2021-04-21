UNF students install new sculptures at local parks

Check out some art by University of North Florida students that has been and will be installed around Jacksonville. The students’ sculptures were installed at James Weldon Johnson Park on April 16, 2021. More are to be installed at Seaside Sculpture Park on April 23, 2021.

The sculptures featured at James Weldon Johnson Park are:

“ The Green Goddess” steel tubing sculpture by Kori Sares

“Bold City Skyline” 1/4 plate steel and powder coated sculpture by Caelen Proctor

“Aireachtáil spire” steel sheet and tubing sculpture by Will Cobb

The sculptures to be featured at SeaSide Sculpture Park:

“Naiad” steel, foam, epoxy and clay sculpture by Jenn Peek

“All Knowing” steel sculpture by Darby Carver

“Water Tribe” steel sculpture by Alexandria Kierecki

“Lucid Doodles” steel sculpture by Adreona Perkowski

“Level IV: Complex Information” steel, iron and concrete sculpture by Brennan Wojtyla

Show your support to fellow Ospreys by checking out these works of art!

James Weldon Johnson Park is located at: 135 W Monroe St Jacksonville, FL 32202

SeaSide Sculpture Park is located at: Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

