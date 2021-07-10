Things to do in Jacksonville this weekend

For anyone looking to get out of the house this weekend, there are plenty of events going down in Jacksonville to enjoy over the next week.

Image via the Cummer Museum website

Starting July 2 and ending Sep. 3, the Cummer Museum is opening their doors for free between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Friday. They invite you to bring a friend, a date, or the whole family to go experience all the art, culture, and community they have to offer. The Cummer Café will have food and beverages available for purchase.

For more information on “Summer at the Cummer”, visit here.

Tomorrow night, July 9, Inside Out City is having its first projection show. Taking place at 1444 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, the event will last from 8:30 p.m. till 11 p.m. At no cost, they will be showing off all styles of art, varying from dance and visual art to music and poetry.

Additional information about this event can be found here.

Image via ActionJaxNews

For all food-lovers, the Jacksonville Taco Festival is happening on July 17. The event will have more than 10 of Jacksonville’s best restaurants, food trucks, and carts available for purchase. DJs and a live band will be there, as well as margaritas, beer, and other beverages.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

The TPA Festival is a 3-day event running from July 9 to July 11. The Performers Academy (TPA) is a community dedicated to helping individuals find their passion for performing arts. This event will feature a 3 day interactive 12 mural project to benefit programming to help prevent teen suicide.

More information can be found here.

