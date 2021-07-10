UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Things to do in Jacksonville this weekend

Carter Mudgett, Student Government Reporter
July 10, 2021

For anyone looking to get out of the house this weekend, there are plenty of events going down in Jacksonville to enjoy over the next week. 

Image via the Cummer Museum website

Starting July 2 and ending Sep. 3, the Cummer Museum is opening their doors for free between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Friday. They invite you to bring a friend, a date, or the whole family to go experience all the art, culture, and community they have to offer. The Cummer Café will have food and beverages available for purchase. 

For more information on “Summer at the Cummer”, visit here

Tomorrow night, July 9, Inside Out City is having its first projection show. Taking place at 1444 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, the event will last from 8:30 p.m. till 11 p.m. At no cost, they will be showing off all styles of art, varying from dance and visual art to music and poetry. 

Additional information about this event can be found here

Image via ActionJaxNews

For all food-lovers, the Jacksonville Taco Festival is happening on July 17. The event will have more than 10 of Jacksonville’s best restaurants, food trucks, and carts available for purchase. DJs and a live band will be there, as well as margaritas, beer, and other beverages. 

To purchase tickets, visit here

The TPA Festival is a 3-day event running from July 9 to July 11. The Performers Academy (TPA) is a community dedicated to helping individuals find their passion for performing arts. This event will feature a 3 day interactive 12 mural project to benefit programming to help prevent teen suicide.

More information can be found here.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Carter Mudgett

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.

    Entertainment

    ‘Loki’ episode five review

  • Photo courtesy of Spotify.

    Album Reviews

    Album review: Call Me If You Get Lost

  • Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.

    Entertainment

    SW: Bad Batch ep. #10 review

  • Courtesy of Funimation.

    Daily

    ‘Naruto’ anime review

  • Image via NHC website.

    Community

    Tropical Storm Elsa’s projected impacts and expectations

  • Photo courtesy of Stephanie McCabe via Unsplash.

    Daily

    Fireworks & fun: Local Fourth of July celebrations to enjoy in Jacksonville

  • Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.

    Daily

    ‘Loki’ episode four review

  • Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

    Entertainment

    ‘In the Heights’ review

  • Album review: Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives

    Album Reviews

    Album review: Songs in A Minor: 20th Anniversary Exclusives

  • Image courtesy of the San Francisco Public Library via Creative Commons.

    Daily

    Pride Month: A brief on Harvey Milk

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
Things to do in Jacksonville this weekend