“Zaddy,” “Yeet,” and other popular words added to Dictionary.com

Dust off that old scrabble board for family game night because Dictionary.com has added more than 300 new words that cover topics ranging from COVID-19 to well-known pop culture references.

“Our team is redefining what it means to be the dictionary in a fast-changing world. We’re more than just definitions and synonyms,” said Jennifer Steeves-Kiss, CEO of Dictionary.com.

Most prominent over the past year has been, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Additions include “long COVID”, “long haul”, and “long hauler”, which help to describe the long-term effects of the virus. Students, after a long and tedious year of online learning, can now define the words “asynchronous” and “synchronous.”

Within the world of technology, “5G,” fifth-generation, has been added. “Ingénue,” a word commonly used with TV shows, movies, and plays, was also a recent addition.

The recent outcry to correct the racial disparities across America and the world has prompted the slang term “Aunt Jemima” and “Black Code,” and other various identity and racial terms to be defined. Abbreviations “JEDI” (justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion) and “DEI” (diversity, equity, and inclusion), were both part of the addition, beside “TW” (trigger warning) and “CW” (content warning).

Young people can be free to express themselves with Dictionary.com at their backs as “yeet,” “snack,” and “zaddy” have officially been given new definitions. On the other hand, words like “silver fox” have been given updated definitions.

John Kelly, a Managing Editor for Dictionary.com, said that “the latest update to our dictionary continues to mirror the world around us.” These new additions may help society better express their experiences, hardships, and emotions.

Additional notable mentions:

y’all : you (used in direct address usually to two or more people, or to one person who represents a family, organization, etc.).

second gentleman : the husband of the U.S. vice president, or the husband of a current state or local official ranking immediately below the governor or mayor

scrappy : having or showing spirit and determination, especially in spite of obstacles.

oof : an exclamation used to sympathize with someone else’s pain or dismay, or to express one’s own.

lemming : a person who follows the will of others, especially in a mass movement, and heads straight into a situation or circumstance that is dangerous, stupid, or destructive.

boondoggle : a wasteful and worthless project undertaken for political, corporate, or personal gain, typically a government project funded by taxpayers.

