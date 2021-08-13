Tropical Depression Fred nears Cuba, heading towards Florida

Tropical Depression Fred appears to be off the Northeast coast of Cuba, at the time of writing, and is heading straight for the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Tropical storm warnings are currently in effect for the Florida Keys, with Tropical Storm watches in effect for the southern Gulf Coast. These watches are likely to spread to the rest of the Gulf Coast as Fred draws near.

Fred is likely to hit Florida as a tropical storm, bringing with it winds of upwards of 50 or 60 mph in some areas, mainly the keys.

Fred is not likely to have much of an impact on the Jacksonville area, apart from a little rain and wind. If this changes however, Spinnaker will post an update.

More information on Fred and the updated forecast can be found here.

