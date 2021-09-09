Brief: UNF Student Veterans of America to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11

The Student Veterans of America’s (SVA) UNF Chapter will meet at the Veterans Plaza, near the Student Union, to remember the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. The ceremony will consist of a wreath-laying and a moment of silence. Ospreys wishing to participate should meet by the flagpoles at 8:30 a.m.

Photo by Valentino Funghi/Unsplash.

___

