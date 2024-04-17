UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Ernesto Zedillo speaking at the Distinguished Voices Lecture on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of the World Affairs Council)

Ernesto Zedillo’s lecture at UNF: A polarizing speaker with unifying ideas

2
UNF spent nearly $300,000 on OzFest performers T-Pain and Flo Milli

UNF spent nearly $300,000 on OzFest performers T-Pain and Flo Milli

3
Check it or Chuck it: Fresh-Mex & Co., a margarita mecca

Check it or Chuck it: Fresh-Mex & Co., a margarita mecca

4
Photo by Alexis Molinaro

Summer and fall registration is here: Tips from advisors and students

5
Hell is forever: A Hazbin Hotel review

Hell is forever: A Hazbin Hotel review

Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Dr. Richmond Wynn sits in front of his desk in the Counseling Center.
Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Ernesto Zedillo speaking at the Distinguished Voices Lecture on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of the World Affairs Council)

Get into it with a roommate? Here’s what could happen

Sydney Teitelbaum, Police Reporter
April 17, 2024

A “disaster of a dorm room” was how University of North Florida police officers described the aftermath of a dispute between two on-campus roommates in a report released earlier this month. 

Each student alleged that their roommate stole clothing, makeup and other items. 

The room was “in complete disarray with clothing, trash, empty bottles and spilled alcohol covering the floor,” officers wrote about what they saw. Spinnaker has chosen to anonymize the students involved to protect their identity. 

Arguments between roommates aren’t unheard of—especially when students share the same living space with multiple people for the first time. But when the police are called, it doesn’t always mean time behind iron bars is in your future.

That’s where the Dean of Students Office of Resolution and Engagement could help. They use the “Alternative Dispute Resolution Program,” or ADR, to tackle and prevent issues between roommates. 

Assistant Director of Resolution and Engagement Francesca Brant described it asa collaborative approach to problem-solving to settling conflict or navigating difficult conversations with others.”

It’s a voluntary program where university staff can offer students coaching, meditation and other conflict-resolution strategies. 

I am always a proponent for involvement, though, as it can be quite beneficial for students as they learn more about themselves,” Brant explained. “Most conflict is a result of simply not fully understanding the other perspective or not being given the space to share that perspective.”

The Office of Resolution and Engagement also hosts walk-in hours at the Dean of Students Office in Tom and Betty Petway Hall, room 2701, from 1 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday. 

This year, they’ve partnered with Housing and Residence Life to host similar walk-in hours in Building 14B on two Tuesdays per month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Walk-in hours will be hosted in both Tom and Betty Petway Hall and the Housing and Residence Life office in Building 14B. (Sydney Teitelbaum)

It is unknown whether the Office of Resolution and Engagement was involved in last week’s roommate dispute. According to the police report, both roommates are now staying with friends in other dorm rooms. 

UNF officers wrote in the report that Housing and Residence Life would be handling possible student conduct situations.

Does any of this sound a bit too familiar? If you’re unsure how to resolve an issue and don’t want to see those flashing red and blue lights, fill out an ADR Referral Form. Visit the Dean of Students website for more information about student conduct.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Spinnaker Editor-in-Chief Carter Mudgett (left) interviews President Moez Limayem (right) after his first month on the job.
Behind the strategy to ensure UNF’s future
Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market.
UNF Student Union hosts first queer arts market event
UNF ASL graphic
UNF’s ASL/English Interpreting program ranked sixth in the nation
Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)
UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’
Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)
UNF and PS27 host Female Founders Forum for aspiring female entrepreneurs
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors
More in Latest
Dr. Richmond Wynn sits in front of his desk in the Counseling Center.
Richmond Wynn transitioning from chief diversity officer to VP of Community Engagement and Partnerships
Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Ernesto Zedillo speaking at the Distinguished Voices Lecture on Tuesday night (Photo courtesy of the World Affairs Council)
Ernesto Zedillo’s lecture at UNF: A polarizing speaker with unifying ideas
Photo by Alexis Molinaro
Summer and fall registration is here: Tips from advisors and students
Check it or Chuck it: Fresh-Mex & Co., a margarita mecca
Check it or Chuck it: Fresh-Mex & Co., a margarita mecca
More in Lifestyle
A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)
A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
(Kyle Glenn/UnSplash)
Column: The Ins and Outs of 2023 (so far)
Photo courtesy of Osprey Robotics
Club Spotlight: Osprey Robotics
“Earth is now our only shareholder” Patagonia owner gives away billion-dollar company to fight climate crisis
“Earth is now our only shareholder” Patagonia owner gives away billion-dollar company to fight climate crisis
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville
How inflation impacts college students
How inflation impacts college students

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *