Get into it with a roommate? Here’s what could happen

A “disaster of a dorm room” was how University of North Florida police officers described the aftermath of a dispute between two on-campus roommates in a report released earlier this month.

Each student alleged that their roommate stole clothing, makeup and other items.

The room was “in complete disarray with clothing, trash, empty bottles and spilled alcohol covering the floor,” officers wrote about what they saw. Spinnaker has chosen to anonymize the students involved to protect their identity.

Arguments between roommates aren’t unheard of—especially when students share the same living space with multiple people for the first time. But when the police are called, it doesn’t always mean time behind iron bars is in your future.

That’s where the Dean of Students Office of Resolution and Engagement could help. They use the “Alternative Dispute Resolution Program,” or ADR, to tackle and prevent issues between roommates.

Assistant Director of Resolution and Engagement Francesca Brant described it as “a collaborative approach to problem-solving to settling conflict or navigating difficult conversations with others.”

It’s a voluntary program where university staff can offer students coaching, meditation and other conflict-resolution strategies.

“I am always a proponent for involvement, though, as it can be quite beneficial for students as they learn more about themselves,” Brant explained. “Most conflict is a result of simply not fully understanding the other perspective or not being given the space to share that perspective.”

The Office of Resolution and Engagement also hosts walk-in hours at the Dean of Students Office in Tom and Betty Petway Hall, room 2701, from 1 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

This year, they’ve partnered with Housing and Residence Life to host similar walk-in hours in Building 14B on two Tuesdays per month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is unknown whether the Office of Resolution and Engagement was involved in last week’s roommate dispute. According to the police report, both roommates are now staying with friends in other dorm rooms.

UNF officers wrote in the report that Housing and Residence Life would be handling possible student conduct situations.

Does any of this sound a bit too familiar? If you’re unsure how to resolve an issue and don’t want to see those flashing red and blue lights, fill out an ADR Referral Form. Visit the Dean of Students website for more information about student conduct.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].