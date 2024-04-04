UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

2
UNF logo.

UNF staff union among those decertified in recent wave of Florida union purges

3
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)

Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF

4
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

5
Student Government banner

OPINION: Student apathy strikes again in SG elections

The UNF Physics Department and Astronomy Club often host eclipse watch parties when they are visible from Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
(Courtesy of UNF Dean of Students)
Cover of The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow (Kiela Jefferson)
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market.

UNF Student Union hosts first queer arts market event

Sydney Teitelbaum and Madelyn Schneider
April 4, 2024

The John A. Delaney Student Union hosted its first-ever queer arts market event on Monday. The event was run by the University of North Florida’s Pride Club and featured a variety of vendor booths. 

At the event, queer artists showed off and sold their fine arts prints, hand-printed accessories, acrylic keychains, stickers, handmade jewelry, tarot card readings and more.

Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market. (Madelyn Schneider)

“My main goal is to create an area of unity right now, especially with what is happening to the LGBT center. Having something that puts us out there is the main goal,” said Mack Rush, the president of UNF’s Pride Club. “We also wanted to support queer artists around here, and having a market specifically for them was the main goal.”

On January 16, the UNF announced it would gradually disband the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in compliance with the Florida Board of Governors’ approval of Regulation 9.016.

This regulation prohibited programs and initiatives that “advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion” or “promote or engage in political or social activism” from receiving state or federal funding.

Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ non-profit advocacy group, also attended the event to encourage students to register to vote. 

According to Pride Club Vice President Aster Walters, the market day had been in the works for a while and the club looks forward to hosting more vendor events. 

“I’m very proud of everyone that was able to come here today,” he said. “I’m hoping this starts a tradition with our university’s pride club … to host more queer artists every year.” 

The Pride Club’s next event is Queer Prom on April 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Student Union ballrooms. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Art
Brennan Wojtyla in the Museum of Contemporary Art Artist-in-Residence Studio.
Merging industrial artifacts with fine art, MOCA features UNF artist
Entrance to Neckles’ Bless This House gallery at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Jacksonville.
MOCA artist Shervone Neckles shares the creative process behind her thought-provoking artwork
The gallery of Kara Walkers art at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).
Artist Kara Walker explores race, gender and violence in work displayed at the MOCA
Khalil Osborne (left) and Tenny Rudolph (right).
Local photographers Tenny and Khalil introduce “FORVERGREEN,” their upcoming farewell gallery
UNF Sculpture Program to bring potatoes to Germany
UNF Sculpture Program to bring potatoes to Germany
“Pre[serve]” poster.
“Pre[serve]”: the Spring 2022 Lufrano Intercultural Gallery Exhibit
More in Events
Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)
UNF and PS27 host Female Founders Forum for aspiring female entrepreneurs
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)
Carrie: The Musical, a review
(Rachel Bacchus)
UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
The event will feature Pacific Islander’s traditions and food. Graphic Courtesy of: Asian Students In Alliance
Road to Asia event happening at UNF Thursday
(Marius Masalar/Unsplash)
UNF Wind Symphony to perform piece about Alzheimer’s Wednesday, ending three-day residency with composer John Mackey
More in Features
UNF ASL graphic
UNF’s ASL/English Interpreting program ranked sixth in the nation
Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)
UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors
Patrick Mahomes keeps his super bowl MVP mentality as he had another strong performance in the first game of the season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Watch party on a budget: The sports editor’s guide to Super Bowl Sunday
A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)
A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
A dog with the Campus Canines program.
Stressed? You may want to visit the Campus Canines

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *