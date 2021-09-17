Hispanic Heritage Month: why it’s important and how you can be involved on campus

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates more than the cultures and traditions of Hispanic countries, but also the people from those cultures that help innovate, inspire, and cultivate growth and change in the world.

Sep. 15 marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ending on Oct. 15. Many Latin American countries share their Independence Day on September 15th. Mexico and Chile’s independence days take place on September 16th and September 18th, respectively. Hispanic Heritage Month was originally established in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week but was later extended in 1988 to the full 30 days.

Courtesy of the UNF Intercultural Center.

For Latin American Student Organization (LASO) President Gabriella Marquez, it’s a chance to show off Latin American Culture to the student body and recognize important individuals in the Hispanic and Latin American community. Marquez hosts meetings on the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This allows for the student body to celebrate and explore Latin American culture. For Hispanic Heritage Month, LASO is hosting eight events during September and October, offering an even wider range of students to experience Hispanic and Latin American culture.

On Sep. 30, Café and Arte will be happening in the John A. Delaney Student Union from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. This event will showcase Hispanic and Latin performers, consisting of students, faculty, and staff. All these events lead to LASO’s signature event, Nuestra Noche, on Oct. 15. The event takes place in Osprey Plaza from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and will feature musical acts and dance performances.

___

