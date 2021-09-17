Back in the saddle again; Coggin College of Business hosts their first study abroad fair in two years

The Coggin College of Business is hosting a study abroad fair to feature its reinstated programs for students after a two-year absence from the pandemic. The event kicks off on-campus in front of building 42, the Coggin College of Business, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 21.

Studying abroad lets students expand their knowledge of the world by engaging with unfamiliar cultures. Those who decide to extend their curriculum to another country will open the door to thrilling and unique possibilities.

Photo by Colin McCann.

Next week, the fair gives Ospreys their first opportunity since the COVID-19 outbreak to discover what study abroad options are available in their area of interest.

Any Osprey who wants to spread their wings can also check out the UNF Global Engagement page. Here students can take the first steps towards adventure by searching for faculty-led study abroad, dual degree, undergraduate, and graduate semester exchange programs. In addition, the page has useful links for all the upcoming events, such as the study abroad fair and various info sessions. It’s a helpful resource to engage the students’ desires to explore the world outside of campus.

UNF’s Global Engagement page recommends applying for a new or renewed passport here for those inclined to travel internationally during the Spring semester. Keep in mind, the Department of States processing time for passports is currently 16-18 weeks.

The UNF International Center at the John A. Delaney Student Union East (Bldg. 58), Suite 2300, is open for those who can’t attend the upcoming study abroad fair. Ospreys who visit can find information on visa applications, international health insurance, opportunities from additional study abroad companies, safety, and security.

Spinnaker will cover the study abroad fair on Tuesday, so check back next week for more information on how you can be the next Osprey to take the journey of a lifetime.

___

