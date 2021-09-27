UNF game room hosting Fall 2021 VALORANT tournament

Located in the Student Union, the UNF Game Room is hosting a VALORANT tournament on Thursday, Sep. 30, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Appealing to students, the event will award prizes to the three players with the highest Average Combat Scores, as well as every member of the top three teams.

Free Chick-Fil-A will also be offered to all who check-in to the event, both participants and viewers, with the Osprey Rewards App. The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch here.

The final time to apply online is by 11:59 p.m. today, Sep. 27. However, the Game Room will be accepting in-person registrations of individuals or teams until the start of the event. To note, the event participants will be limited to 20 students, so apply quickly!

Sign up to compete here.

