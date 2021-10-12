UNF graduate program happening Tuesday night

A UNF Coggin Graduate Business information session will take place on Oct. 12 for students to learn more about the six master degrees and two graduate certificates offered at UNF.

The UNF Coggin Graduate Business program has challenging, well-rounded programs that give participants the opportunity to interact with classmates and faculty.

The meeting will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Attend the meeting to gain skills and knowledge that you will be able to apply in your professional life.

