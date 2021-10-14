DC FanDome 2021: How to watch, start time, & what to expect

It’s time to light the bat signal, because the second annual DC FanDome event arrives Sat. Oct. 16. DC FanDome is a celebration bringing together fans and the creative minds behind all things DC Entertainment: comic books, video games, films, and TV series.

DC FanDome 2021 is a virtual event and will be live streaming globally on the official website. But those who join will also have the option to watch on other platforms such as Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. In addition, DC FanDome 2021 has 12 languages subtitled, and the content featured on the site will present translations when possible.

DC FanDome 2021 will begin at 1 pm EST, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of its four-hour duration.

According to a DC official blog post, “DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its-kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC universe with unprecedented scale and access,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios.

“This year, we’re taking everything that people loved and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews, and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content,” Sarnoff said.

Since WarnerMedia owns DC Entertainment, all the departments of pictures, television, and games under the Warner Bros. name are responsible for presenting future DC content at the event.

Warner Bros. Pictures will premiere a healthy list from its upcoming film slate with an exclusive new trailer for “The Batman,” a sneak peek at “The Flash,” a first look at “Black Adam,” and behind the scenes looks at “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” The announced titles making an appearance have enough star power alone to satisfy any DC fan, but there’s much more to come for DC FanDome 2021.

The Warner Bros. television department will present a fresh look at the forthcoming seasons of some of its most popular DC shows: “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Superman & Lois,” and Netflix’s critical success “Sweet Tooth.”

Warner Bros. Games has planned two new reveals of the highly anticipated titles for DC FanDome 2021: “Gotham Knights” and “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.”

Both games are sure to steal the spotlight during the event. Even the casual DC fan is eager to see Rocksteady’s “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” following the developer’s astounding triumph in making the “Batman: Arkham” series.

For those focused on the publishing side of DC, the event will honor the legacy of one of its most iconic superheroes of all time, Wonder Woman, by presenting three upcoming books: “Wonder Woman Historia,” “Nubia and the Amazons,” and “Wonderful Women of the World.” Join DC as it explores the history of Princess Diana, expands the Amazon mythos, and how the character has globally inspired women for generations.

What seems like a stacked line-up for DC FanDome 2021 still has room for some surprises to emerge, so stay tuned this weekend to find out more thrilling news about the future of the DC Universe.

For more information about the ultimate DC fan event of the year, visit the official DC FanDome FAQs page.

