Florida under Tornado watch until 5 p.m.

Much of North and Central Florida is currently under a tornado watch. First issued at 9 a.m. this morning, The National Weather Service announced that dozens of Florida counties, including Duval, are currently under a tornado watch until 5 p.m.

This is not a Tornado warning, but a watch. A watch means that there is potential for a Tornado to form, but hasn’t been seen or detected. A Tornado warning means a tornado has been seen or detected, and danger is imminent.

Spinnaker will update you as this storm progresses.

UNF’s emergency storm procedures for students can be found here.

