Water Advisory on UNF campus; Starbucks and Chick-fil-A closed

Last night, an alert was sent to UNF students via myWings notifying them that a water main had burst. This means that water taken from on-campus is not currently potable and should not be drunken by students until further notice.

This does not apply to buildings separated from the main campus via Osprey Drive, like the Wellness Center and other Athletic facilities. Thankfully, there are some listed on-campus buildings that are also clear to drink from. These are Osprey Commons (the cafe), the Student Union, and the residence halls.

Unfortunately, this will likely have a great impact on dining options on the main campus, such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, which are temporarily closed, so students should keep this in mind as they head around campus.

___

